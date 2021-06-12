Platte River Fire containment continues, terrain is an issue

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There was increased traffic in the Platte River corridor and near Buffalo Creek as crews continued to battle the Platte River Fire on Saturday.

Crews on the north side of the fire mopped up around structures. Referred to as the main fire, the Tatanka Hotshots crossed the South Platte River on a raft with the help of the West Metro Swift Water Rescue Team. Most of the work that remains is on the east side of the fire.

Steep landscape, falling rocks, hazard trees, slippery/loose granite, and a fast-moving river that crews have to be transported across.

Aerial support is being used to assist ground crews where it is necessary.

Fourteen homes were evacuated Thursday evening after a the fire sparked in the Dome Rock area.

The evacuation center is at the Conifer High School. Large animals can be taken to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.