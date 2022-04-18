DENVER (KDVR) — Changes are coming to grocery stores in Fort Collins starting in May. Customers can either get their reusable bags ready or pay a fee.

Starting May 1, large grocers in Fort Collins will no longer provide plastic grocery bags and they will begin charging customers 10 cents for each paper bag used.

The City of Fort Collins encourages you to start using them now, so you’ll be in the habit and ready for the change.

This is an effort to help reduce the number of disposable carryout bags used, littered and put into landfills.

This plastic bag ban and fee already started in Denver last July, and looking ahead to 2024 this will continue as plastic bags and Styrofoam containers are phased out and banned from businesses for takeout containers.

It’s all part of the plastic pollution reduction act. You can find more information on that by clicking here.