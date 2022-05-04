DENVER (KDVR) — The area around Ball Arena could soon be Denver’s next entertainment district if a proposal by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment gets approval from the city.

FOX31 obtained a newly-released proposal that details the changes KSE wishes to make, and how the company sees these changes as part of a bigger change for downtown Denver.

The company, which owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoths in addition to the area, submitted a Large Development Review plan to the city in March, a process the city requires for any development over five acres. The proposed Ball Arena redevelopment is more than ten times that size at 55 acres.

Ball Arena Redevelopment application

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will have to go through a rezoning application to essentially build a new neighborhood around Ball Arena, including open space, office space, retail and housing.

The proposal would connect The River Mile district, which will replace Elitch Gardens, with the Auraria Campus. It will also create a corridor to connect Empower Field at Mile High to Lower Downtown and Coors Field.

Ball Arena Redevelopment application

The city has not completed a review of the proposal, so changes may be made once the process is complete. Kroenke will be required to hold community information meetings and get public feedback on this proposal, per city rules.

There is currently no date set for a public meeting on the development, according to a city spokesperson.