DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning your summer adventures, changes are on the way next month to Rocky Mountain National Park.

The National Park Service said that starting on June 1, RMNP will transition to a fully cashless fee system. When that happens, the park will only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

If you are visiting and are only able to pay with cash, you may buy a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at the Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor centers.

“The move to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk,” RMNP said in a statement.

Hiker Shuttle

Another change coming to RMNP is the Hiker Shuttle, which will provide a way for hikers to get to their destination without a timed entry permit.

According to the park, shuttle service begins May 26 and will run seven days a week through Sept. 4 taking hikers to trailheads along the Bear Lake Road Corridor. Beginning Sept. 9, the shuttle will run Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22.

It provides service from the Estes Park Visitor Center and takes passengers into the park to Rocky Mountain National Park’s Park & Ride Transit Hub on Bear Lake Road. From there, passengers can use the Bear Lake or Moraine Park shuttles to reach trailhead destinations along the Bear Lake Road Corridor.

Passengers will need to reserve Hiker Shuttle Tickets as well as a park pass. There is a $2 reservation fee, but you can reserve up to four Hiker Shuttle tickets on one reservation, per day. Each passenger must have a ticket to ride, regardless of age.