Planned protests stay small and quiet Sunday despite preparations

DENVER (KDVR) — Planned protests outside the Colorado State Capitol stayed small and quiet Sunday afternoon, after law enforcement agencies across the country prepared for potential unrest.

A small group gathered outside the Capitol building in Denver around noon Sunday. The group consisted of only a few protesters and far more members of the press.

Larry Woodall, a supporter of President Donald Trump, says he was surprised by how few people showed up. “I thought there would be at least 100 people. I feel like the lone wolf,” said Woodall.

Some businesses in the area boarded up their stores to prevent damage if things were to get violent. A gate was put up around the perimeter of the Capitol building.

People walked by the demonstration, unaware that something was planned. Jeremy Burch says he heard about the possibility of protests but didn’t have any expectations.

“It’s kind of the opposite of smoke and fire. There was a lot of smoke and no fire,” said Burch.

Burch wasn’t involved in the demonstrations Sunday, but was relieved to see things remaining calm.

“There are fringes on both sides that are really fomenting violence but that’s not necessarily what we have to look forward to,” said Burch.