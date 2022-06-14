JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — New details are being released by the training academy whose pilot and student were on board a plane that landed on a golf course Monday.

The emergency landing occurred at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m., and both people on board walked away uninjured.

Western Flight Academy confirmed that the instructor and student were doing standard maneuvers when they were unable to restart the engine.

Danny Smith, a spokesperson for the school, said students learn what to do in case of an emergency and then it became a real emergency.

“They performed admirably the process and procedures and walked away safely,” Smith said.

A detailed investigation into exactly what prevented the engine from restarting is expected to last several months, which Smith said is brought on by supply chain and workforce issues.

There were approximately 150 kids on the golf course for junior golf at the time of the emergency landing. No one on the course was injured.

Several holes on the course were closed Monday while the plane was removed.