JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A small plane made an emergency landing on Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood on Monday morning.

The emergency landing was reported around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson from the golf course said there was no damage to the golf course.

There were approximately 150 kids on the golf course for junior golf at the time of the emergency landing.

According to the tail number of the plane, it is registered to Marsh Equipment LLC in Aurora. The plane is a fixed-wing multi-engine plane. It took off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport around 6:57 a.m., according to Flight Aware.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.