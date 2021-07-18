Plane makes emergency landing after taking off from Longmont Airport

A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning shortly after taking off from the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont. (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A plane made an emergency landing Sunday morning shortly after taking off from the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

The plane had two passengers: a 69-year-old male, who was piloting the aircraft, and a 62-year-old female.

The pilot was able to make an emergency landing in a field just west of the runway. Both people in the plane were able to get out of the aircraft on their own and were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

Officials say the situation surrounding the emergency landing is not being considered suspicious at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the cause of the incident.