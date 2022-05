ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A plane left the runway Friday night at the Centennial Airport.

The Merlin III aircraft was landing when it happened, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The fire department tweeted about the incident just before 10 p.m.

Two people aboard were not hurt.

The plane had a minor fuel leak. A hazardous material crew was on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safey Board will investigate.