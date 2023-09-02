DENVER (KDVR) — A small plane crashed onto Meridian Golf Course in Douglas County Saturday morning. According to South Metro Fire Rescue, there were two people inside the plane, but no injuries were reported.

The plane, a Cessna 172S, experienced an emergency around 6:15 a.m., just after taking off from Centennial Airport.

The plane was unable to return to the airport, so the pilot made an emergency landing in a rough, open field on the golf course.

The plane landed on its wheels and traveled around 50 yards before it flipped over and stopped near a large pond, according to SMFR.

Both people on board walked out of the plane on their own with no injuries.