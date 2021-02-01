Plane carrying two adults, juvenile girl crashes near Silt

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A plane carrying two adults and a girl crashed Sunday afternoon south of Silt, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

After they were extracted from the downed plane, an adult male and female were both taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, and the juvenile female was taken to Grand River Hospital in Rifle for stabilization then air lifted to Children’s Hospital in Denver.

COLORADO RIVER FIRE RESCUE RESPONDS TO AN AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY



The status of the plane’s passengers’ conditions is currently unknown.

Crews from Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a report of a downed aircraft at around 2:32 p.m. on Sunday. The plane was located near Chair Bar Road. Garfield County Search and Rescue were notified and on scene by 3:50 p.m.

The rugged terrain in the area as well as ground conditions slowed the progress of the search and rescue team, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.