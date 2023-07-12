DENVER (KDVR) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Denver.

Taylor Swift will be playing at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday and Saturday nights around the same time that the Rockies play the Yankees at Coors Field and String Cheese Incident plays at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“This is going to be a big weekend for transit, and we hope that people plan ahead and prepare for heavy loads,” said Pauline Haberman with RTD.

Haberman said the transit district will be adding train cars to the light rail and pausing some construction down south in order to keep service running smoothly.

Bus service and RTD Park-N-Rides are options, and with RTD service being free Haberman says this is an especially important reminder.

“We believe that this will be a large bump for our transit ridership particularly with the Zero Fare for Better Air program running in July and August,” she said.

She suggested that people use the RTD Next Ride app to find their best routes.

But some people are already planning to use Rideshares.

“I’m going to the Rockies game and I’m going to take a Lyft,” said Luis Preciado. He hopes he won’t have to wait too long or pay too much.

Harry Hartfield from Uber offered this statement, “Big events always present unique challenges, and we have incentives and bonuses in place to encourage more drivers to get on the road. Fans may still encounter higher wait times and prices, and we’d encourage people to consider transportation options and plan accordingly.”