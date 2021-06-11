Plan ahead for parking at City Park this summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock says a construction project will reduce parking options for City Park events this summer.
Parking impacts for City Park:
- 17th Avenue is closed in both directions, west of Colorado Boulevard to past Jackson Street.
- Only one lane is open for eastbound traffic on 17th Avenue between Garfield Street and York Street.
- Be aware of greatly reduced and some prohibited parking on 17th Avenue between Colorado Boulevard and York Street.
City Park Jazz returns on Sunday.