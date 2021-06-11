Plan ahead for parking at City Park this summer

The Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) has launched a new job board designed to simplify the hiring process for the Colorado hospitality community by connecting workers at all levels of experience with fun, flexible, and fruitful jobs in Centennial State restaurants.

The CRA job board – accessed at corestaurantj https://corestaurant.org/obs.com -- is a free CRA member benefit but also available to the Colorado hospitality community at large; non-members can post open positions for $50 per 45-day posting. Restaurateurs who visit the site can create a free account for submitting and managing listings. Workers can search the job board for opportunities by location, position, job status, shift, and posting language. The CRA created this platform to address the staffing crisis hindering the restaurant industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.