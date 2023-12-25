DENVER (KDVR) — When you’re over Christmas and ready to move on to New Year’s, the first step is getting rid of your tree.

Here are some places in the Denver metro area where you can recycle your Christmas tree:

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2024

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week

Location: Southwest corner of the W 58th Ave. and Oak St. intersection.

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2024

Hours: Not listed

Locations:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (at Peoria Street in the west parking lot)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of E-470)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

Drop-off dates: Dec. 22, 2023 through Jan. 12, 2024

Hours: Not listed

Locations:

Bronco Park, Westlake Drive and Grove Circle (The tree drop-off is north of the backstop.)

Broadlands Park West, Sheridan Blvd. and Meadow Mountain Drive, (The tree drop-off is on the northwest side of the parking lot.)

Lac Amora Park, Miramonte Blvd. and Oak Circle North (The tree drop-off is north of the playground.)

Community Park Ball Fields, Community Park Drive and Spader Way (The tree drop-off is west of George Hall Field.)

Broomfield Recycle Center, Industrial Lane and Commerce Street (The tree drop-off is west of the recycle bins.)

Meridian Park, McKay Circle and Park Cove Way in McKay Landing (The tree drop-off is located north of the backstop.)

Anthem Community Park parking lot, approximately 1/2 mile east of Lowell on Sheridan Pkwy (Not the small parking lot designated for reservoir access. The tree drop-off is located on the east side of the parking lot.)

Tree Branch Recycling Facility, 2990 W. 124th Ave. (Tree drop-off is located east of the guard shack by the mulch pile.)

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2024

Hours: Anytime

Locations:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Community Park, 4175 Trail Boss Drive

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Drop-off dates: Jan. 2 through Jan. 31, 2024

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station, 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery, 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus, 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

*More sites are available on specific weekends on the website

Drop-off dates: Dec. 25, 2023 through Jan. 16, 2024

Hours: Anytime

Locations:

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 7 2024

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 9556 W Yale Ave, Lakewood, 80227

Drop-off dates: Dec. 25, 2023 through Jan. 29 2024

Hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Salisbury Park, 11920 S. Motsenbocker Rd. (West paved parking lot)

Drop-off date: Jan. 13, 2024

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 12450 Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80241 (Use the north entrance, accessed from 126th Avenue, east of Washington Street.)

These are some of the many places around the Denver metro area that recycle Christmas trees. Most places offer a recycling program. If you don’t see your location on the list, look it up before you count it out.