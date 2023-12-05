DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado isn’t known for being the most affordable, but there are places in the state that are the closest to it.

Niche released its report, “2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in Colorado.” The report calculated the affordability of spots in Colorado based on factors like the location’s housing, food, fuel costs and median tax rates.

Communities with the lowest living costs. (Courtesy of Niche)

Places in Colorado with the lowest cost of living

Las Animas La Junta Log Lane Village Lamar Monte Vista Walsenburg Friendly Village Burlington Florence Battlement Mesa

While these places are the most affordable in Colorado, they aren’t exactly affordable compared to the rest of the country.

Las Animas has the lowest cost of living in Colorado, but compared to the rest of the U.S., it ranks 4,636 out of 17,862 places.

While it’s technically more inexpensive to live in Las Animas over other places in the U.S., the town ranks nowhere near the front of the pack for the lowest cost of living in the country.

When it comes to Colorado, you can find affordable places to live, but there isn’t a city or neighborhood in the Centennial State that is considered one of the most affordable in the U.S.