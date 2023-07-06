DENVER (KDVR) — After Monday, July 10 artisanal pizza restaurant Pizzeria Locale will no longer exist. All five Colorado locations will dissolve.

FOX31 reached out to Pizzeria Locale’s ownership group about the announcement.

“We have made the decision to close all five Pizzeria Locale restaurants on July 10 and dissolve the business. Impacted employees have been extended employment opportunities at Chipotle restaurants in the Denver area,” said Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

While the restaurant is a local business, Pizzeria Locale is owned by Chipotle which means the laid-off employees will be given the opportunity to find new employment at any Chipotle Mexican Grills.

The small chain is known for its artisanal wood-fired pies in an informal setting. Customers could pick a Neapolitan-style pizza from the menu or build their own.

Pizzeria Locale has five locations in Colorado with the most recent location in Greenwood Village opening up in January. All five will be dissolved.

550 Broadway in Speer neighborhood

895 Albion St. at 9th and CO

3834 West 32nd Ave. in Highlands neighborhood

7505 East 29th Pl. in Central Park neighborhood

8575 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village

The original Pizzeria Locale location in Boulder opened in 2003 and was recently rebranded to Pizzeria Alberico. This location is part of the Frasca Hospitality Group and will remain open.

Both Pizzeria Locale’s Facebook and Instagram have been deleted, while their website says the page no longer exists.