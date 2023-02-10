DENVER (KDVR) — Among the busier places this Super Bowl Weekend: pizza parlors.

Over at Big Daddy’s Pizza on West Colfax Avenue, in Denver, the staff is busy stocking up on dough, cheese and soft drinks.

“It’s gonna be really busy. We’re expecting a really good crowd,” owner Rozan Shrestha said. He said business goes up about 40-50% on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We had to staff more people for Sunday,” he said.

Shrestha advises to order at least an hour before you plan to consume it.

Big Daddy’s Pizza is located at West Colfax Avenue and Stuart Street.