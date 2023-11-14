DENVER (KDVR) — Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will make their way to the Mile High City in 2024 for a stop on their Trilogy Tour.

The three Latin pop stars will perform at Ball Arena on Feb. 13, 2024.

The stop is part of the multigenerational trio’s second leg of the tour, which started earlier this year. Seventeen other stops were announced, including Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Live Nation, the tour includes three unique headlining sets from all three artists.

It will include a mix of the three artist’s biggest hits “with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music,” Live Nation said.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time.