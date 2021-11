Denver Animal Protection is looking for the owner of a pit bull found with chemical burns (credit: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers).

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Animal Protection is looking for the owner of a pit bull suspected of being injured by trauma/chemical burns.

An animal protection officer picked up the dog in the 1300 block of Mariposa Street in Denver. A good Samaritan found the dog on Oct. 30 around 1 p.m.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 to find whoever is responsible. You can call 720-913-7867 if you have information.