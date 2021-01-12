Pit bull ban reversed in Aurora, changes expected to start in February

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora City Council members voted to do away with its ban on dogs that are 51 percent or more American bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers on Monday night.

The ban reversal is expected to take effect in mid-February, after passing in a seven to three vote.

Those who support doing away with the ban say its time to do away with breed specific legislation. Those against getting rid of the ban, cited concern after Aurora voters decided to keep the ban in place back in 2014.

According to city documents, about 64 percent of 2014 Aurora voters wanted the ban to stay, while about 35 percent wanted to get rid of the ban.