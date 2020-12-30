Pit bull ban lifted in Denver starting Jan. 2, registration will be required

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Molly the Staffordshire Bull terrier plays plays with a ball at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as she awaits a possible new owner on August 2, 2010 in London, England. Battersea Dogs & Cats Home rehome or return to their owners around 5,000 animals a year, however many dogs have to be put down because they are unsuitable to rehome despite being physically healthy. Last year the animal shelter had to put 2815 dogs to sleep. 321 of those because they were banned breeds, 482 for medical reasons, 81 due to behavioral problems and 1931 because of their temperament and aggressive nature which pose a risk to the public. 43 per cent of the dogs that come in to the dog’s home are Staffordshire Bull terriers. Known as “Staffies” these dogs and similar crossbreeds are increasingly popular within gang culture as a status symbol, however, once abandoned they are very difficult to rehome due to their aggressive temperament. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver has lifted its ban on pit bulls. It is, however, required for pit bull owners to purchase a $35 permit first.

To be or not to be a pitbull in Denver. ‘Tis the fate and good fortune for “pitties” and their owners to reside in the city and County of Denver these days thanks to ordinance section 8-67.

Alas, in order to have their dog in Denver owners must be issued a provisional breed restricted permit beginning Jan. 2.

“That permit allows owners of American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, or Staffordshire bull terriers, or predominant mixes of those breeds, to maintain and own their dog within the city limits,” said Denver Animal Protection Lieutenant Josh Rolfe.

First, an assessment is required to determine if the dog is a restricted breed.

Through the $25 assessment process you can determine if a dog has a majority of characteristics of the banned breeds, a $35 permit is then required to have the pet.

But if the ban was lifted and you can now have a pit bull, why do you have to pay a total of $55 for a permit?

“I was under the firm belief that the science was quite true that these animals are no more dangerous than any other breed. However there were some people on council who were a little hesitant, so what the compromise was let’s create a permit where the owners take their dogs, they have some additional requirements that they have to do, and over the course of time they demonstrate that they are no different and then they just go to the regular license that you get for your golden retriever,” said Denver City Councilman Chris Herndon.

The pit bull permit is required for three years, if then there are no issues, then no permit is further required.