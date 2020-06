DENVER (KDVR) — Pirates Cove Water Park is back open by reservation only.

Customers can choose from three different two-hour time slots to reserve:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A maximum amount of 150 people will be allowed in the water park during each time slot.

Englewood residents can make reservations up to 72 hours in advance, and non-residents can make reservations up to 48 hours in advance.

