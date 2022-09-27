LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (2:41 p.m.): Police said it was a real pipe bomb and that bomb squad technicians have disabled it, securing the area.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is on its way to check out the threat of a pipe bomb at a Safeway grocery store, the Littleton Police Department said.









SkyFOX over pipe bomb threat in Littleton

LPD said there is a heavy police presence at the Safeway off of Mineral Avenue and Broadway.

Police said the area is secure but to avoid it until the situation is resolved.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm is at the scene.