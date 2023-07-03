(KDVR) — A pipe bomb was found outside a home that’s been the site of repeat explosions and admitted bomb-making activity, according to the Englewood Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. Monday to the home at 4945 S. Delaware St. A resident of the home found what looked like a pipe bomb outside near an air conditioning unit, Englewood Police said in a release.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s bomb squad responded, found “the pipe bomb was a viable explosive device and were able to render the device safe,” police said. The city’s police SWAT team then executed a search warrant on the home and collected evidence.

Police have been there more than once in the last week. Two men were arrested last Thursday when they “admitted to making explosives in the garage” after a reported explosion at the home, police said.

Michael Steven Lubotsky and Brian Gessing, both 50-year-old men, were booked on counts of possessing explosives or incendiary devices and drug paraphernalia, according to police. Lubotsky was released on a $5,000 bond, while Gessing remains in the Arapahoe County jail.

Just days earlier, on Tuesday, police responded to the same home after a firework exploded in the backyard, police said. A separate person was cited and released.