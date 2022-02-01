Watch: Pinpoint Weather Beast hits road during snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — As snow moves into the Front Range Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel is hitting the roads to bring you live conditions on FOX31.

Scattered snow showers will start first in the foothills and mountains midday Tuesday and will spread over the Front Range by mid to late afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is already prepping roads for the storm, as drivers brace for an evening commute and a dicier commute Wednesday morning.

Our Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting snow totals from 3 to 16 inches of snow, depending on where you live in Colorado.

