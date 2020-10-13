Pinkerton says shooting suspect was not their employee, city weighs in

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Problem Solvers are digging deeper into the relationships and responsibilities of the companies affiliated with deadly shooting suspect Matthew Dolloff.

9NEWS said 30-year-old Dolloff was a private security guard contracted by them through Pinkerton, but when FOX31 reached out to Denver’s Department of Excise and Licensing we were told there is no one by that name who is or ever has been registered as an active security guard in the city.

In a statement to KDVR Monday, Pinkerton said Dolloff was not an employee of the company but a contractor from a “long standing industry vendor.”

“The agent in question was not a Pinkerton employee but rather a contractor agent from a long-standing licensed industry vendor. The vendor is responsible for keeping all licensing and registrations current for agents and it is our understanding that the contractor agent in question has a conceal and carry license.” Statement from Pinkerton

Denver’s Excise and Licenses Director of Communications Eric Escudero made it simple and clear that licensing for security guards in the city.

“If you are a security guard company, whether you want to call it a contract or call it a temporary, if they are doing security guard work, you are required to have a license and the company is responsible that is the security guard employer for making sure they are licensed,” he said.

“It is clear as a crystal-clear blue day in Colorado, there are no loopholes in the City and County of Denver when it comes to licensing security guard companies,” Escudero said.

The confusion lies with the licensing of a vendor or the security company that hires the contractor through the vendor. The City Attorney’s Office said:

“Under the Denver Revised Municipal Code, it is unlawful for any person to operate as a private security employer without obtaining a license. A private security employer includes any person who provides the services of a security guard on a contractual basis to another person or entity. If a security guard “vendor” is providing the services of a security guard through a contractual agreement, then the vendor must be licensed as a private security employer.” Response from City Attorney’s Office

Dolloff had been issued a conceal carry permit by the Elbert County Sheriff in June 2018. That permit is good for five years, but has been suspended pending the outcome of this criminal investigation.