Pine Gulch Fire: Take a look at one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pine Gulch fire has grown to more than 87,000 acres. It is burning about 18 miles north of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties. It started July 31 and was caused by lightning. Click here for updates from the Bureau of Land Management.

Pine Gulch Fire (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Kyle Miller, Wyoming Hot Shots.

Beginning of Pine Gulch Fire on August 3rd

Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado



Taken from Grand Junction

Jessica Davis, DeBeque Co, photos of the heavy smoke in DeBeque, comparison photos, left clear day view back in January, right photos of heavy smoke this morning

Pine Gulch Fire. Credit: Richard Nowak

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction. Credit: Bureau of Land Management

The Pine Gulch Fire (Credit: Mesa County)

Debra Misuraca, West of Loma, view of Pine Ridge fire from highway. dmisuraca@gmail.com

Debra Misuraca, West of Loma, view of Pine Ridge fire from highway. dmisuraca@gmail.com

Debra Misuraca, West of Loma, view of Pine Ridge fire from highway. dmisuraca@gmail.com

Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County, photo courtesy of Department of Interior Upper Colorado River Region

