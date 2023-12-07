DENVER (KDVR) — Pilots reported moderate and severe levels of turbulence coming over the Rocky Mountains on Thursday as a winter storm moved into the region.

That turbulence was reported on flights to Denver International Airport from Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and other cities on the West Coast.

Andrew Parrott said his flight hit significant turbulence while flying from Long Beach, California.

“Yeah, there were some bumps at the end for sure, some white-knuckling, but nothing I’m not used to flying in and out of DIA,” he said.

His son, Carsten, said he wasn’t worried, but he definitely felt the bumps.

“You just see it shaking and you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ So it’s kind of surprising for some people,” he said.

Air traffic control audio shows pilots reporting turbulence at different altitudes on the descent into Denver, from 9,000 feet up to 40,000 feet.

More than 200 flights were delayed coming in and out of DIA on Thursday, but no weather-related cancellations took place.