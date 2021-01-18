Pilot’s lawsuit against DIA hotel dismissed after 2018 arrest for being naked

DENVER (KDVR) — A U.S. district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by United Airlines Captain Andrew Collins against the Westin at Denver International Airport (DIA) after Collins was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at the hotel in 2018.

During the incident, DIA employees reported seeing Collins naked and touching himself in his 10th floor hotel room, which overlooks the airport terminal.

In the lawsuit, Collins made a number of claims, including that the Westin at DIA failed to warn him that its windows are not tinted. Additionally, the Westin at DIA had conspired with the Denver Police Department to interfere with Collins’ Fourth Amendment rights, allowing police to enter his hotel room without a warrant.

After his charges were dropped, Collins sued the city of Denver in March 2019. The lawsuit resulted in a $300,000 settlement.