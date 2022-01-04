Pilot walks away after plane crash in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) — A pilot was able to walk away from his downed plane Sunday morning with only minor injuries after his aircraft crashed in Montrose County.

63-year-old Randy Boykin sent out a distress signal over radio, which was picked up by another private aircraft. Boykin’s 2010 Zenith CH 750 went down on the Uncompahgre Plateau, where it was located by the other private aircraft.

Boykin’s plane was found upside down in the snow.

Randy Boykin’s 2010 Zenith CH 750, upside down on Uncompahgre Plateau. Credit: Montrose Sherriff Office 1/4/2022

The second pilot was able to provide rough coordinates of the downed plane to the Montrose County Sheriff Office before flying to the Montrose Regional Airport.

Care Flight of the Rockies was able to locate the crash site and throw snowshoes to Boykin, who walked out to meet Care Flight. Boykin sustained no major injuries.

“Mr. Boykin did an outstanding job attempting to land the aircraft in an area free of any trees or other hazards. We are very grateful to our partners and the private pilot who overheard the initial call of distress in the successful rescue of Mr. Boykin,” said Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ty Cox.

Boykin later told Montrose County Sheriff Office his plane suffered a mechanical issue, causing the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting a crash investigation.