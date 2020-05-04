Pilot of small plane dead after crash in western Colorado

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say the pilot of a small airplane was found dead Sunday after attempting to land at a small airport in western Colorado.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says the wreckage of the plane was found off the east end of the runway at Blake Field in Delta.

It said the plane may have been homemade but it did not release any details about the pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the crash and will investigate what happened along with the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office said.