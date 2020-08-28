Pilot killed in El Paso County plane crash identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The pilot who was killed in a plane crash in El Paso County earlier this week has been identified as 46-year-old John O’Dell.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crash was reported about 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of McCandlish Road, which is northeast of Colorado Springs.

The person who reported the crash by calling 911 said the small plane — a Cessna T210 — appeared to be attempting to land when it flipped over and came to rest upside-down.

The sheriff’s office and Falcon Fire Department responded. They found O’Dell dead. He was the only person aboard.

“The plane was on fire at the time of the crash and was extinguished by Falcon FD prior to the arrival of deputies,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the sheriff’s office said.