COLORADO SPRINGS — Visitors hoping to drive to the top of “America’s Mountain” will soon see less traffic with the launch of a new reservation system.

Starting May 1, a new timed-entry reservation system will launch in order to decrease the amount of car traffic leading to the summit of Pikes Peak. Reserved time slots will be required starting May 27. Currently, the cost of entry is $35 per vehicle for up to five people.

“Reserving a time to drive to the top is designed to make your Pikes Peak experience more enjoyable and hassle-free, ensuring there will be space for you to park,” the city wrote.

According to Colorado Springs’ website, although driving to the parking lot at the top of Pikes Peak requires a reservation, entrance to the Summit Visitor Center does not.