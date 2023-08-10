PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KXRM) — The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway have announced two additional sunrise train expeditions following the popularity of the previous sunrise rides.

The railway said the July 21, National Parks and Recreation Day, and Aug. 1, Colorado Day, sunrise rides were so successful that the service would add two additional rides that will benefit Manitou Springs community partners in 2023.

The newly announced sunrise trains will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 to honor First Responders. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Manitou Springs Fire and Police Departments. The second will occur on Monday, Oct. 9, Indigenous Peoples Day, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Manitou Springs School District.

The early morning cog rides head to the top of Pikes Peak for visitors to enjoy the sun illuminating the sky and sunrise over the vistas and views that inspired the lyrics to “America the Beautiful.” Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Cog’s website.

Courtesy: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Courtesy: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Courtesy: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Courtesy: The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway

Originally built in 1891 and owned and operated by The Broadmoor since 1925, this historic railway is the highest railroad in America, the highest cog railway in the world, one of Colorado’s top attractions, and one of the nation’s most unique experiences.

As with all Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway rides, this three-and-a-half-hour trip begins its journey at the Manitou Depot where it departs on a scenic nine-mile journey to the 14,115-foot National Historic Landmark of Pikes Peak.

Once at the summit, guests can enjoy the Summit Visitor Center for an opportunity to get that much-needed cup of coffee.