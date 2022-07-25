SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are thinking about taking a summer hike, Mayflower Gulch is a destination that offers stunning mountain views and is less than 90 minutes from Denver.

The Mayflower Gulch trailhead is located just south of Copper Mountain on CO-91.

The trail is listed as 6.1 miles out and back on AllTrails.com. The hike offers gorgeous views with old mining cabins, wildflowers, mountain peaks, and open meadows.

Here is a look at photos taken by FOX31’s Dara Bitler on July 23. You can also see a video in the player above.

The hike is on a wide trail with a steady incline. Some parts of the trail are very rocky.

If you plan to park at the trailhead lot, be sure to get there early. On the weekends, the trailhead parking lot fills up quickly, with limited spots left after 10 a.m.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay informed about the weather and current conditions while planning your next hike.