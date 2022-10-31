Loveland Ski Area announced its opening day to be Nov. 3 for the 2022-2023 season 10/31/2022.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s almost time to hit the slopes at Loveland Ski Area.

The skiing destination announced it is ready to open Nov. 3 for it’s 2022-2023 season, surely welcome news to skiers and snowboarders.

Loveland Ski Area’s lift, Chet’s Dream, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run trails available as well.

2022’s opening day is five days later than 2021’s. The ski area will be open seven days a week until its closing day in early May of 2023.

Loveland Ski Area early season lift tickets are $99 for adults and $37 for children ages six to 14.