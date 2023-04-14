Two fox kits were discovered in a window well by a Broomfield resident on 4/13/2023. Credit: Broomfield Police Department 4/13/2023.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield Police Department responded to a report Thursday night of two red fox kits stuck in a window well.

Luckily, two officers were able to rescue the kits and set them free.

The residents did the right thing by calling authorities according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. While red foxes can be cute, they are also wild animals and can be dangerous. They can carry rabies and mange, so it is important to keep a distance.

Keeping garbage and composting sealed tightly, removing fallen fruit from fruit trees and keeping smaller pets in doors can help deter red foxes from visiting your property.