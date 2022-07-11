DENVER – Local small business owner, Jessica Sparzak, yet again another target of crime in the Denver area after the catalytic converter from her company’s mobile Flower Truck was stolen.

“You can see where it was cut. There are wires still hanging. It’s very easy to realize that’s what was stolen,” Sparzak said.

She said Saturday morning, one of her employees went in to take the truck up to Golden for the day to sell flowers, when the employee noticed the truck was having a hard time going and it was really loud. She quickly realized the catalytic converter had been stolen.

“This one felt like the tipping point for me. I just sat there in a daze thinking how much more can we go through and how much can we shell out financially,” Sparzak said.

She said the building where they work and park the truck in a gated area is still going through video to figure out exactly when the theft happened. She is planning on filing a police report once that video is found.

But Sparzak feeling this theft as another setback after just a few months ago, a thief attempted to steal the company’s pedicab transformed into an electric Flower Bike to sell around town.

“I sat there and bawled my eyeballs out,” Sparzak said.

Luckily, the the Flower Bike, video cameras in the garage it was parked caught the thief. Since the electric bike was dead the thief wasn’t able to push it up the hill and out the gate to successfully take it.

“It was such a relief to find it all in one piece,” Sparzak said.

Just over a year ago, Sparzak said the generators for her mobile Flower Truck were stolen. She said they were worth nearly $7,000 and she still hasn’t been able to replace them.

She said right now they run the truck without running water or electricity unless there is a place to plug in to.

“A better goal to replace the lost generators and the lost income would be closer to $15,000,” Sparzak said.

Sparzak is expecting to pay at least $3,000 to replace to catalytic converter. She said it needs to be replaced before the end of July where the truck will be need to be used for multiple mobile events.

She has started a GoFundMe to help. You can donate here.