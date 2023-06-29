DENVER (KDVR) — Skyline Park will soon be home to a part-time pickleball court as part of Downtown Denver Partnership’s plan to get more people out and about in the city this summer.

“Pickleball is taking the nation by storm, so to bring this popular sport to our center city is a big deal! We can’t wait to welcome families, friends, and colleagues to downtown Denver, which will be the ultimate destination for summer fun,” Sharon Alton, senior vice president of Downtown Experience for the Downtown Denver Partnership, said in an emailed press release.

The court will be located at Skyline Park and will be available for reservations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, as well as afternoons from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for free play. The Skyline Beer Garden’s website lists the cost for a one-hour reservation as a $20 donation. Equipment rental will be an additional $2.

Skyline Park’s other summer activities include roller-skating, mini golf, volleyball and the return of the Skyline Park Beer Garden.

“We’re so excited to bring back City Skate and Skyline Beer Garden with some additional

activations for the whole family,” Alton said.

The specific days and hours for each activity vary, but they generally begin around 3 p.m. and run into the night, with volleyball closing for league plays at 6 p.m.

Skate rentals will cost $7 for children 12 and under and $9 for people 13 and older, but there will not be a cost to skate.