Piano teacher loses precious musical instrument in Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A pianist and piano teacher lost her beloved piano in the Marshall Fire that destroyed more than a thousand homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County.

Stella Pradeau is a collaborative pianist and piano teacher. Like many residents in Louisville and Superior, her family lost their home in the blaze.

“The house is destroyed. I haven’t been back, I’m not ready,” Pradeau said.

Inside their home, sat a Steinway 7-foot big piano, given to Pradeau years ago by her parents.

“It was a gift from my parents, first-generation college graduates,” she adds.

The piano was originally purchased for $35,000. Pradeau says it would cost closer to $100,000 now, to replace it. For years, she has taught piano to countless students. She says despite the loss, the show will go on.

“The music will not stop,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help replace the musical instrument.