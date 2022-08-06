DENVER (KDVR) — Strong winds, heavy rain and hail hit multiple cities across the Denver metro on Saturday causing broken trees and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement as afternoon storms moved into the state. Areas northeast of Denver and metro cities such as Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton saw winds up to 40 mph and heavy rainfall.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting these storms all week. Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to a flood watch down the Interstate 25 corridor. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight, but the biggest threat is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Travis Michels is warning that the flooding could impact small creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

Many metro cities already saw damage to neighborhoods from Saturday’s storm.

Street flooding in the Lowry neighborhood. (KDVR)

Storms knocked down trees in the 500 block of Clermont Street. (KDVR)

Rising water levels at Westerly Creek. (Photo: @MileHighBrendan)

Heavy hail pelting the town of Henderson. (Photo: Jim Thomas)

On Clermont Street, south of Rose Medical Center, large trees were knocked down in residents’ yards. Over in the Central Park neighborhood, heavy rain caused rising water levels at Westerly Creek. A viewer took pictures of a pedestrian bridge at the park as the water rose inches from the top.

In the Lowry neighborhood, the roads there saw some heavy flooding. Pictures from the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Krameria Street show the roads washed out by rain, some sidewalks were completely submerged.

Moving north of Denver and out of the metro, Henderson experienced strong winds and a downpour of hail.

View pictures of all these scenes in the gallery above.

The rainfall is part of a monsoon surge hitting Colorado this weekend. The surge is expected to be the strongest through Sunday night on the Front Range.

