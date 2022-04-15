LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several crews are battling a wildfire burning north of Lyons and aerial support has been called in to assist.

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, officials said. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road and you can see the homes in the area in the photo gallery below.

Wildfire in Larimer County (KDVR)

Wildfire burning north of Lyons, evacuations in place (KDVR)

Homes in wildfire area in Larimer County (KDVR)

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel is on his way to the fire and can see smoke from where he is in Boulder (KDVR)

Fire burning north of Lyons (KDVR)

Homes in the area of a fire north of Lyons (KDVR)

SkyFOX over wildfire north of Lyons in Larimer County (KDVR)

Wildfire in Larimer County north of Lyons (KDVR)

Burned area from wildfire in Larimer County (KDVR)

Wildfire burning near homes in Larimer County (KDVR)

Additional photos will be added as the fire continues to spread and crews continue to battle it.