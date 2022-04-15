LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several crews are battling a wildfire burning north of Lyons and aerial support has been called in to assist.

The blaze is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, officials said. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road and you can see the homes in the area in the photo gallery below.

Additional photos will be added as the fire continues to spread and crews continue to battle it.