DENVER (KDVR) — An unoccupied shed in Fort Collins was fully engulfed in flames Sunday morning, Poudre Fire Authority said.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. and the shed, located in the 1800 block of College Avenue, was fully involved with flames through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene.

Several units responded and were able to extinguish the fire quickly with a defensive attack from the outside.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Poudre Fire Authority said the cause of the fire is being investigated.