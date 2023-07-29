DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Weld counties and a special weather statement that landspouts were possible in Strasburg, Bennett and Byers on Saturday.

Viewers sent photos from Strasburg and Bennett of what appear to be landspouts. So far, no damage has been reported.

Tornado in Strasburg on July 29, 2023 (Photo credit: Jason Wade)

Tornado in Bennett on July 29, 2023 Photo credit: Herbert E Blanchard)

Tornado in Bennett on July 29, 2023 (Photo credit: Herbert E Blanchard)

The warning for Adams and Weld counties was canceled at 5:51 p.m. and no incidents of tornadoes were reported.

Nick Smego captured video of a tornado off Highway 36 between Bennett and Strasburg, which you can watch in the player above.