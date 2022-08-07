DENVER (KDVR) — A strong storm moved down the Interstate 25 corridor bringing with it heavy rain and hail that caused damage across the metro.

Multiple metro area cities were under a flash flood warning that impacted over 640,000 residents.

Viewers across the state reported flooding in neighborhoods, highways and homes. Interstate 70 between York and Steele was closed due to flooding.

Multiple people on I-70 at the Brighton exit had to be rescued after standing water blocked the road.

Photos from across the state shows the damage left behind:

The streets of Globeville flooded after a storm on Aug. 7. (KDVR)

Flooding on 14th Avenue between Jasmine and Friend. (Credit: Brian Holleman)

Interstate 70 before the Brighton exit was completely flooded. (KDVR)

Streets were flooded in City Park West after a large storm. (Credit: Emily Eelman)

Heavy rain moved down the I-25 corridor causing lots of flooding. (KDVR)

Bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather team.

