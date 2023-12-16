DENVER (KDVR) — The Christmas spirit is strong with one family not so far away.

On Blackbird Place in Highlands Ranch, the Star Wars universe meets Earth in a unique holiday light display.

They call it “Star Wars: The Battle for the North Pole.“

There is no dark side here though. The family said the home is decorated on all sides with some 20,000 lights and dozens of inflatables.

The family told FOX31 that their lights will be on nightly til 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, with the occasional hot cocoa and cider stand.