DENVER (KDVR) — Dogs and children in Colorado aren’t the only ones getting spoiled this Christmas.

A FOX31 viewer shared photos of a Christmas feast prepared for squirrels in Englewood.

The spread included peanut butter walnut crepes sprinkled with sunflower seeds, peanut butter waffles drizzled with more peanut butter and topped with walnut pieces, peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sunflower pie and more.

They were even treated to some freshly sliced apples, drizzled with peanut butter of course.