Snow falling on a Copper Mountain ski lift at an elevation of 12,441 feet. (Credit: FAA Weather Cams)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.

Down in the metro, the Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts sunshine and above-average temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday. However, if you head up the road on Interstate 70, the weather tells a much different story.

The Boulder National Weather Service shared photos from the top of Copper Mountain where snow is starting to fall.

Cameras atop Copper Mountain and Union Peak show a light dusting of snow beginning to coat the ski runs.

While Denver is experiencing its last bit of summer, the Pinpoint Weather Team warned of a cold front that could bring snow to elevations above 11,000 feet. Copper Mountain has an elevation of 12,441 feet, while Union Peak sits at 12,313 feet.

Snow falling on Union Peak at 12,313 feet. (Credit: Copper Mountain)

Snow falling on a Copper Mountain ski lift at an elevation of 12,441 feet. (Credit: Copper Mountain)

Snow falling at the Alpine Visitor Center at Rocky Mountain National Park at an elevation of 11,796 feet. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Snow falling on a Copper Mountain ski lift at an elevation of 12,441 feet. (Credit: Copper Mountain)

Snow falling on a Copper Mountain ski lift at an elevation of 12,441 feet. (Credit: Copper Mountain)

Up north on Highway 36, the Alpine Visitor Center at Rocky Mountain National Park is joining in on the flurry fun. NWS tweeted out a photo from 11,796 feet above sea level where the popular view on Trail Ridge Road is getting a taste of winter.

While snow will not be making an appearance in the metro this weekend, rain showers will move in Friday evening.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to stay up to date on the upcoming cold front:

Pinpoint Weather alerts

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.