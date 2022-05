BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A single-engine plane crashed near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport Wednesday afternoon and crews put out a fire following the crash.

FOX31 is on scene gathering information and the National Transportation Safety Board is there investigating the incident.

Here are photos of the crash and the wreckage of the plane:

A small plane crashed in Broomfield, Colo. en route to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on May 11, 2022. (Photo: KDVR)

A small plane crashed in Broomfield, Colo. en route to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on May 11, 2022. (Photo: KDVR)

A small plane crashed in Broomfield, Colo. en route to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on May 11, 2022. (Photo: KDVR)

A small plane crashed in Broomfield, Colo. en route to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on May 11, 2022. (Photo: KDVR)

Debris on Interlocken Loop after a plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metro Airport. (Credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Small plane crash near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (Photo credit: KDVR)

Additional information and photos will be added to this story. Check back for updates.