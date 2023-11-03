DENVER (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in Bennett Friday morning and were able to help a sleeping resident safely exit the burning home.

The fire was located in the 300 block of Sixth Street. Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and suppressed the flames.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies helped evacuate a resident asleep in the blazing house. They then notified neighbors and helped evacuate them as fire crews suppressed the fire.

This was the scene left by fire crews after suppressing a blaze inside a Bennett home. Photo courtesy the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

While no one was hurt, it’s a good reminder to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, nearly two-thirds of house fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

According to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, half of home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep.

The agency recommends interconnected smoke alarms (where one alert will start all smoke alarms beeping) for the most protection. Even if a fire starts in a basement, the interconnected smoke detector system would alert anyone sleeping upstairs.